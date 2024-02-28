Kidnapper of three children captured in Maysan

2024-02-28 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday, the arrest of a kidnapper who had abducted three children in Maysan governorate.

A joint security forces conducted a security operation in the Nahawand area of Maysan governorate and apprehended the suspect, who was wanted for the kidnapping of three children and had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The Ministry stated, “the suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings and would face justice for his crime.”