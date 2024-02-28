Flames engulf an Erbil market, leaving businesses in ashes

2024-02-28 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A devastating fire swept through Erbil's historic Bala (Thrift) Market on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to dozens of shops and leaving many business owners in despair.

The blaze erupted late in the evening, quickly engulfing the market in flames and sending thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Firefighters battled the inferno for over three hours before finally bringing it under control.

No one was reported injured in the fire, but the material damage is massive. Many shops were completely destroyed, with their contents reduced to ashes. Others suffered extensive damage from the smoke and the water used by the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The Bala Market is a popular destination for both locals and tourists in Erbil. It offers a wide variety of goods at affordable prices and houses many coffee shops and traditional restaurants. The market is particularly busy during the run-up to major holidays, such as Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

The fire has dealt a major blow to the market's traders, many of whom rely on their businesses to support their families.

"This is a disaster," said Ibrahim Sabir, who owns a shop in the market. "I've lost everything. How am I supposed to feed my children now?"