Within 24 hours, Al-Salam Hospital fire culprit arrested in Mosul

2024-02-28

Shafaq News/ Nineveh police captured, on Wednesday, the arsonist responsible for the blaze in Al-Salam Hospital warehouse, within 24 hours of the fire in Mosul.

A security source stated to Shafaq News Agency, “The suspect who set fire was tracked down by Nineveh police after reviewing the hospital's surveillance camera footage.”

The source added, “the suspect escaped the hospital by taxi, but was soon arrested in Al-Sukkar, a neighborhood in east Mosul.”

Furthermore, the source said, “the Iraqi judiciary detained the suspect for further investigation, and that he was caught within less than 24 hours of the fire.”

On Tuesday, extensive fire took pace in Al-Salam Hospital used filters warehouse in Mosul. The Civil Defense in Nineveh assured that the situation was "under control," with no reported injuries. Additionally, 37 patients were successfully evacuated from the hospital wards.