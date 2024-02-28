Iraq completes requirements to join WTO

2024-02-28 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairi, affirmed that Iraq fulfilled the conditions necessary to become a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) following the completion of economic reforms and the enhancement of the investment climate. Al-Ghurairi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Baghdad finalized issues related to goods and […]

