Ten Interior Ministry staff face court for prisoner escape in Basra

2024-02-28 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced, on Wednesday, that it referred 10 of its members, mostly officers, to the internal security forces court for letting a prisoner escape in Basra governorate.

The ministry stated, “six officers and four commissioners were charged with serious negligence under articles (31, 341, and 271) for the escape of the convict (Ahmed Shaya) and scheduled their trial for the 4th of March, on Monday.