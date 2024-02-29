80 kilograms of Captagon pills seized in Iraq

2024-02-29 00:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As part of a government crackdown on drug smuggling, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that it had found 80 kilograms of Captagon pills and detained four suspects in the western Iraqi governorate of Anbar. The spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, Miqdad Miri, said in a statement that […]

