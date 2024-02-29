Iraqi PM, Armenian President discuss investment opportunities in Iraq

Iraq News Now

2024-02-29

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said that Armenian companies can contribute to investment opportunities and important projects in Iraq, especially the Development Road and the Al-Faw Grand Port. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Tuesday during his meeting with the Armenian President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, where he expressed appreciation for the Armenian […]

