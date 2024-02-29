President Barzani receives Armenian President in Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-02-29 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Armenian President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, at Erbil International Airport.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the discussions would delve into ways to “strengthen and enhance trade relations between Yerevan and Erbil.”

Our correspondent revealed that a meeting is scheduled between the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Region and a delegation from the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA.) to boost trade relations.