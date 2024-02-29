2024-02-29 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed on Thursday that the elements required for project completion would come from collaboration between the legislative and executive bodies. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the leader of the Progress Party, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, where they discussed the situations in the country and […]

The post Iraqi PM emphasizes the need for coordination between legislative and executive bodies appeared first on Iraqi News.