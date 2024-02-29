Kurdistan education minister announces Sulaymaniyah teachers’ return, unveils development strategy

2024-02-29 16:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region’s Education Minister Alan Hamah Saeed revealed on Thursday a 7-year plan to upgrade the education system. He also announced the return of Sulaymaniyah teachers to work after months of strikes over unpaid wages.

“The ministry has launched a strategic plan with the beginning of the current academic year 2023-2024,” said Saeed at a press briefing attended by Shafaq News Agency. “The plan aims to develop education and its outcomes by improving the school education system and transforming schools into centers for education and rehabilitation.”

“Through our plan, we aim to empower students and change the qualifications of education and training for them,” affirmed the minister.

Saeed also stressed the importance of cooperation between education ministries, particularly in teacher training and curriculum development.

“Cooperation is good at the ministry level, and we hope that this cooperation will be at a higher level and extended to all institutions affiliated with both ministries, as responsibility is collective to enable us to produce useful academic outcomes,” he noted.

Saeed assured stability in the Sulaymaniyah Governorate’s schools and explained adjustments to exam schedules and curriculum to accommodate disruptions.

“The academic situation is stable, and all teachers have returned to classrooms,” he affirmed, noting that “there are three dates for final exams to address the issue of school closures in some areas.”

When asked about reducing the curriculum and changing the timing of final exams, Saeed said, “The ministry council proposed another mechanism, as most council members suggested reducing some of the curriculum and also scheduling two exams periodically, starting the first on June 23 with granting five marks to all students for completed stages.”

On the Federal Court rulings, he expressed the government’s readiness to respond officially once communicated.

“The government, in general, is waiting for official communication from the Federal Court, and then there will be an official position from the Kurdistan Regional Government,” said Saeed.

The minister said that he personally engaged with teachers’ representatives to address their concerns and explained that salary issues were beyond the ministry’s jurisdiction.