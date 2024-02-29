Authorities confirm the death of YBS commander in a Turkish attack on Sinjar

2024-02-29 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate on Thursday confirmed that three members of the Sinjar Protection Units (YBS) have been killed in a Turkish airstrike near the Sinjar district.

An official statement by the directorate said that a drone strike targeted a vehicle carrying YBS fighters in the Al-Wardiyah area south of Sinjar. The strike killed a YBS commander and his bodyguard, and injured another fighter.

Earlier on Thursday, a security source reported that a Turkish drone strike targeted a vehicle carrying PKK-affiliated fighters west of Sinjar. The source stated that the vehicle was traveling from Sinjar towards the Bab Shlo road (Sinjar Mountain) when it was hit by the airstrike, west of the village of Al-Wardiyah.

The source confirmed that the vehicle was carrying three individuals affiliated with the PKK - YBS (Yezidi Protection Units). One of the individuals was killed instantly, while the other two were wounded. A YBS unit evacuated the wounded individuals.