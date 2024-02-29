PM says investment climate in Iraq is now promising, welcoming, and open

2024-02-29 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday received a delegation from the Turkish company Limak, which specializes in transportation and construction projects.

In his meeting with the representatives, who were led by Limak co-founder Nihat Özdemi, the premier praised Iraq’s investment climate as “promising and open” after recent financial and administrative reforms.

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s potential for investment, especially in infrastructure like highways and the Grand Faw Port. He also shed light on opportunities for projects involving roads, bridges, and industrial zones.

The prime minister reiterated Iraq’s readiness to welcome companies with technical expertise, emphasizing the country's growing investment environment thanks to reforms that encourage partnerships with global firms.