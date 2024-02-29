2024-02-29 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The board of Iraq's Industrial Cities Authority has discussed the establishment of an integrated industrial city for iron and steel production at the site of the State Company for Iron and Steel (SCIS) in Basra, as part of the Basra Economic Capital project. The industrial city will integrate sponge iron [direct reduced […]

The post Chinese Company Presents Plans for Integrated Steel Project in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.