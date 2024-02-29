IMF commends Iraqi Govt's measures to Stimulate Investment

2024-02-29 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Taif Sami Mohammed, held discussions with IMF experts during the fourth Article IV consultations, held in Amman, Jordan, from February 27 to 29. Discussions centered on Iraq's reform program, focusing on fiscal and banking policies, digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, public debt issues, and measures to […]

