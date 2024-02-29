GKP says Local Sales Volumes have Rebounded

2024-02-29 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has said that local sales volumes have rebounded in recent weeks. It adds that sales for February are expected to be above expected monthly net capex and costs. Full statement from GKP: Update on Shaikan Field local sales & Notice of 2023 Full Year Results Gulf Keystone, a […]

