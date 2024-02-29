IMF says Iraq’s non-oil GDP growth improves

2024-02-29 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq is making progress in non-oil GDP growth. An Iraqi delegation headed by the Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, held discussions with experts from the IMF in the Jordanian capital, Amman, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The […]

