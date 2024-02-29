Kurdistan's Barzani and Armenian President foster economic ties

2024-02-29 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who started an official visit to Iraq last Monday.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting was attended by the Kurdistan Region vice presidents and several ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The talks "revolved around Armenia's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on economic ties."

Both sides discussed "opportunities to develop Armenian relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the areas of commerce, investment, the private sector, healthcare and tourism. They also highlighted the opportunities for direct flights between Armenia and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."