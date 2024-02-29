Iraqi security arrests 3 terrorists, destroys 7 hideouts

2024-02-29 20:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Thursday the arrest of three terrorists and the destruction of seven hideouts used by ISIS terrorists in different areas. The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service mentioned in a statement that separate security operations in different areas, as part of security efforts to eradicate terrorism and track down remnants […]

