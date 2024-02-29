2024-02-29 22:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Thursday a delegation from the Turkish company Limak, which specializes in transportation and construction projects. Al-Sudani discussed with Limak’s owner, Nihat Ozdemir, the investment and development opportunities that the company can contribute to in Iraq, especially in the areas of infrastructure and transportation […]

The post Iraqi PM discusses investment opportunities with Turkey’s Limak appeared first on Iraqi News.