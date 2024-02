Al-Sudani: Nasiriyah Airport and Ur City development projects will move the governorate to a new reality

Al-Sudani: Nasiriyah Airport and Ur City development projects will move the governorate to a new reality

2024-02-29 22:30:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani: Nasiriyah Airport and Ur City development projects will move the governorate to a new reality