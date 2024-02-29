Drug dealer with 135 kg of drugs arrested in Mosul

2024-02-29 22:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Anti-Drug Directorate arrested on Thursday, a drug dealer after a pursuit in Mosul city, where he was found with a large quantity of drugs.

A Nineveh police source told Shafaq News Agency that “the drug dealer was apprehended by the Anti-Drug Directorate’s units in Mosul as he attempted to flee, and 135 kilograms of drugs were confiscated from him.”

The source did not disclose the exact location of the arrest, but he affirmed that the operation was based on intelligence information, and added that “the suspect was taken to a security facility for questioning.”

Notably, Iraqi authorities intensified efforts to combat the drug scourge, marked by increased arrests of smugglers, border crossing closures to counter smuggling, and the confiscation of substantial quantities of narcotics, particularly Captagon.

Earlier, the Assistant Director-General of the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, Maj. Gen. Hamid Nahiwi Nayef reported that drug trade rates have "decreased in Iraq by more than 70%," attributing this to the security efforts.