Iraqi referees selected for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches

Shafaq News/ The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Referees Committee selected, on Thursday, four Iraqi referees to officiate the UAE-Yemen match in the joint qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

Mahdi Qasim will be the main referee, with Wathiq Madloul and Ahmed Sabah as his assistants, and Yusuf Saeed as the fourth official. The match will take place in the UAE on March 21.

The AFC Referees Committee also chose Zaid Thamer, an international referee from Iraq, to join the refereeing team for the Tajikistan-Saudi Arabia match.

Thamer will serve as the fourth official for the match, which will be held in Tajikistan next month as part of the joint qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.