Raed Jouhi sentenced to jail and his assets confiscated in absentia

2024-02-29 23:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Raed Jouhi, Service, was convicted in absentia and sentenced to one year of imprisonment, on Thursday.

A judicial source stated to Shafaq News Agency, “the court ordered the confiscation of his movable and immovable properties for his involvement in the escape of the defendant Dhiya Al-Musawi and his failure to execute the arrest warrant.”

Noteworthy, Jouhi is the director of the former Iraqi prime minister office, the former Head of the Iraqi Intelligence and one of the judges who participated in the trial of the late President Saddam Hussein, was involved in fraud case known as “the theft of the century”.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani exposed the case in October 2022, triggered public outrage in Iraq, as it revealed the participation of former ministers and deputy ministers, as well as several former governors, current and former directors general, and provincial council members in the embezzlement of public funds.

According to the investigation, between September 2021 and August 2022, at least $2.5 billion were siphoned off through 247 checks that were issued by five companies and then cashed out from their accounts. Most of the owners of these companies have escaped abroad.

The Iraqi Public Prosecution requested Interpol to arrest four former government officials on charges of involvement in the tax fraud case, dubbed “the theft of the century”, and Jouhi is one of them.