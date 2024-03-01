Iraqi PM meets Turkish Company Delegation

2024-03-01 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received a delegation from the Turkish company Limak, specializing in transportation and construction projects, led by the company's founder, Mr. Nahad Ouzdemir. During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the investment and developmental opportunities for the company to contribute to Iraq, particularly in infrastructure, transportation […]

