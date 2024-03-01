Iraq News Now

Germany Establishes first Design Study Programme in Iraq

2024-03-01 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The University of the Arts in Bremen, Germany, (Hochschule für Künste Bremen - HfK) will partner with the College for Fine Arts in Sulaymaniyah and the Goethe-Institut Irak to establish the first design study program in Iraq. Over the next four years, the "Visual Communications" study program will be developed and designed […]

