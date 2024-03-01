Kurdistan's PM Barzani invites US investment in agriculture, industry, and tourism

2024-03-01 10:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani appealed to US companies to explore investment prospects in various sectors in Kurdistan.

According to PM Barzani's office, the Kurdish Prime Minister met with the US Chamber of Commerce members, business leaders, and executives of American companies on the sidelines of his visit to the US.

In his address, Barzani said, "We are currently exploring investment opportunities in the agriculture, industry, and tourism sectors, and we hope that American companies will assess the available prospects."

Acknowledging Kurdistan as an attractive destination for investment, Barzani stated the challenges, "Kurdistan has been an ideal place for investment, but it is not an easy place, especially since we face many common enemies and challenges…one reason I am here today is for Kurdistan to remain safe and strong with your support and help. Together, we can ensure that Kurdistan has a bright future."

Barzani arrived in Washington on Sunday following an official invitation to visit the United States.

During his visit, Barzani is leading a high-level government team and has arranged multiple talks with American officials, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the US Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed, and committee ranking member Senator Roger Wicker, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and Congress members Representatives.