President Barzani to attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit Turkiye to participate in the 2024 Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF).

The Kurdish presidency stated, "President Barzani will attend the forum in the Turkish city of Antalya, engaging in several meetings with participants to discuss regional relations and the overall situation."

The event, held under the theme "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil," is under the Auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forum, held from March 1-3, will host heads of state and governments, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, think-tankers, and youth and media representatives from over 100 countries to discuss various topics, including war, terrorism, migration, risks and consequences of climate change, natural disasters, and other pressing global issues.