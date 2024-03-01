Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party condemns killing of member in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-03-01 16:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party reported on Friday the killing of one of its members in Al-Sulaymaniyah by "Turkish terrorism."

"Abdulqader Sabri, a resident of the northern Kurdistan Region and a father of three, had been living in Al-Sulaymaniyah for 12 years and was an active member of the Popular Equality and Democracy Party." A statement by the Party said.

The Party expressed its grief, "Abdulqader Sabri Tobri, a party member, fell victim to Turkish mercenaries in Al-Sulaymaniyah yesterday…we will not yield to these attacks and shall persist in our struggle."

The Party urged the Kurdistan Regional Government officials to prevent "our region's streets from transforming into arenas for murder and terrorism."

"Turkiye's targeting extends beyond Al-Sulaymaniyah, reaching party members in Erbil, Duhok, western Kurdistan Region, and various other regions."

On Thursday, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified assailant in a vehicle assassinated another man in the Majeed Bey area near the Dabashan Fish Restaurant.