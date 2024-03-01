Sulaymaniyah hosts 6th Spring Shopping Festival as it prepares for another major event

2024-03-01 19:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The 6th Spring Shopping Festival kicked off in Sulaymaniyah on Friday, March 1, with over 100 local, Arab, and foreign companies showcasing their products. The festival, which will run until March 10, 2024, comes shortly ahead of the holy month of Ramadan; a timing organizers said was intentional.

"The festival is an opportunity for local and international companies to showcase their products in Iraq," said Shawqi Omar, Deputy Director General of the Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition. "On the other side, they are required to offer their products at reasonable prices to the local buyer."

In a separate event, the Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that the 1st International Entertainment Supplies Festival will be held in the city on April 18, 2024.

"The event will provide an opportunity for investors to learn about the latest developments in the field of entertainment and, ultimately, help develop the entertainment sector in the region," said Nozad Rabati, the head of the commerce chamber.

The chamber has called on local companies participating in the festival to reduce prices and sell their products at cost to the customers.