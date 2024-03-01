2024-03-01 19:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Deputy Assistant to U.S. President, Brett McGurk, called for respecting the Region's "constitutional framework" as they discussed regional security.

The premier met with the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, in the U.S. capital, Washington, earlier today, Friday.

"We discussed developments in Iraq and the region and the state of our bilateral relations," the Prime Minister said in a post on Facebook. "We agreed on the importance of preserving security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, respecting its constitutional and federal framework, and protecting the rights of its minorities."

On February 24, Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Washington where he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They discussed Erbil's budget disputes with Baghdad, the halted oil exports through Turkey, the Sinjar Agreement, and the" worrisome" decisions by Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court regarding the Kurdistan region's budget and election law. He also met with former Speaker to the House Nancy Pelosi, along with Congresspersons Don Bacon (R, Nebraska), Brad Wenstrup (Ohio), and Seth Moulton (Massachusetts), and Amata Coleman Radewagen (American Samoan).