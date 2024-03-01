Conclusion of Iraq Kyokushin Karate Championship: A platform for future talent

2024-03-01 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraq Kyokushin Karate Championship for youth concluded on Friday, at Al-Adhamiyah Club hall with the participation of over 170 players from 26 clubs.

The President of the Iraqi Asian Union for the sport affirmed that this tournament has produced "excellent talents" capable of representing national teams in upcoming competitions.

The tournament results saw Saladin Club clinching the first place, followed by Al-Adhamiyah Club in second, while Al-Bi'ah Club secured the third place.

President of the Iraqi and Asian Union Ammar Adnan stated, "We aim to expand the base and focus more on age groups that will contribute to the national teams in the future."

He elaborated, "This championship has produced excellent talents that can represent the national teams in upcoming competitions."

"Kyokushin Karate is leading in martial arts, and we will strive to maintain this ranking, but we need support from sponsoring institutions to provide the best in the future."