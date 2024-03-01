2024-03-01 23:30:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Saudi Arabia formally kicks off bid to host 2034 World Cup Saudi Arabia has formally kicked off a bid to host the 2034 World Cup on Friday, almost four months after FIFA announced the kingdom was the only candidate. The campaign titled “Growing. Together” from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has a logo, website and a short bid film that touts “the passion, spirit and diversity of football in Saudi Arabia.” The head of the SAFF bid unit, Hammad Albalawi, said the campaign was “powered by the hopes and dreams of 32 million people in Saudi Arabia.” “Our responsibility