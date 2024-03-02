Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company

2024-03-02 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A delegation from the Egyptian company Egytrafo, which specialises in manufacturing electrical transformers, met this week with Ziad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity. During the meeting, which was also attended by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in Iraq, they discussed mutual cooperation between Iraq and Egypt, emphasizing the […]

