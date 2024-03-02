Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company

Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company

Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company
Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company
2024-03-02 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A delegation from the Egyptian company Egytrafo, which specialises in manufacturing electrical transformers, met this week with Ziad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi  Minister of Electricity. During the meeting, which was also attended by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in Iraq, they discussed mutual cooperation between Iraq and Egypt, emphasizing the […]

The post Iraqi Minister meets Delegation from Egyptian Transformer Company first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links