Sites Identified for Water Harvesting Dams in Iraq

2024-03-02 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has announced the selection of locations for "over 36" (sic) dams for water harvesting across Iraq. The ministry emphasized the intensive attention given to this project by Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani. According to the Director-General of the General Authority for Dams and Reservoirs at the Ministry, […]

