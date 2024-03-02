2024-03-02 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's Endemic Corruption Costs It Another Massive Oil and Gas Opportunity British supermajor Shell last week exited Iraq's potentially game-changing US$11-billion Nebras Petrochemical Project. Shell signed the NPP deal, having […]

The post Corruption "Costs Iraq Another Massive Opportunity" first appeared on Iraq Business News.