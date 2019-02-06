Islamic State's last days: Kurdish-led forces slow down fighting in eastern Syria

2019/02/06 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- OMAR OILFIELD (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have slowed their fight against the Islamic State in its last remaining pocket in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq, SDF fighters said on Tuesday.
“Daesh terrorists have nothing left with which to defend themselves as their last days are numbered, but they are using civilians as human shields. As a result, we have to pause the fight sometimes,” Firat Rojhat, an SDF fighter, told Kurdistan 24 using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.
SDF fighters have contained Islamic State fighters to a small area, about 10 square kilometers, east to the Euphrates River and along the border with Iraq.
“The Islamic State’s remaining fighters there are mostly foreigners,” Aysha Ahmad, a 32-year-old Syrian woman who has just fled the jihadist group’s areas, told Kurdistan 24.
“They didn’t talk to us, and if we ask them about the situation while passing through the market, they spoke broken Arabic,” she said.
The last remaining Islamic State-held pocket is surrounded by the SDF in the north and west, by the Iraqi border on the east, and Syrian regime forces in the south.
