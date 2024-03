2024-03-02 13:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

The Boston Celtics, fueled by 32 points from Jayson Tatum and 21 three-pointers, withstood a 37-point triple-double from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday and push...

The post Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win appeared first on Iraqi News.