USD/IQD exchange rate stabilizes in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

2024-03-02 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad on Saturday, while they saw a slight increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the stock market.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar stabilized with the closure of Baghdad's main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,150 IQD for $100, which are the same rates as this morning.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 152,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 150,000 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar saw a slight increase, with the selling price reaching 151,000 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 150,700 IQD for $100.