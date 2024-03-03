2024-03-03 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Electricity has held discussions with a delegation from the Emirati company AMEA Power, which specialises in renewable energies. During the meeting, they reviewed the current status of Iraq's electrical system and the government's efforts to enhance service quality and reliability through strategic projects. The Minister welcomed Emirati companies interested […]

The post Emirati Company eyes Iraqi Renewable Energy Market first appeared on Iraq Business News.