From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraqi federal court rulings undermine Kurdish autonomy, critics say Iraq's Federal Supreme Court (FSC) has stirred controversy over fresh rulings on public sector salaries and elections in the Kurdistan region. Observers say the […]

