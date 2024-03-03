Research center calls for streamlined regulatory framework for unions, associations in Iraq

2024-03-03 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Center for Economic and Political Studies (ICEPS) on Sunday urged the Iraqi government to establish a "comprehensive regulatory framework" for the unions, associations, and organizations operating in the country.

In a statement released by ICEPS Director, Wissam Hadmal al-Hilo, the center argued that "bureaucratic obstacles, structural and administrative inconsistencies, and legal overlaps" hinder the effectiveness of those organizations; some of which "have similar names, missions, and roles".

Al-Hilo expressed concerns regarding certain practices adopted by some organizations, which include "levying fees, some with legal justification but others without; which is an unauthorized collection of funds." He noted that these practices contribute to "unnecessary administrative layers, that have unduly burdened the economic recovery in Iraq since 2003."

Al-Hilo acknowledged the achievements of some of Iraq's "well-established and influential unions, associations, councils, and societies" that have contributed to the local, regional, and international landscape since the 1950s, but warned that "financial difficulties and the lack of government and institutional support" are limiting their prospects.

The statement criticized the emergence of "new organizations funded by political entities," where the leaders are selected for "non-meritocratic" motives. Al-Hilo emphasized that the "lack of expertise among some of the leaders of those institutions has resulted in a detrimental impact on the sectors they are intended to serve."

ICEPS chief urged the government, parliament, and other relevant authorities to "implement existing laws and enact the necessary legislation to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for these unions and associations, ensuring their operations serve the national interest."

He also called for "forging effective cooperation with these organizations and involving them in the decision-making process, both prior to and following the issuance of state directives and regulations" in a bid to establish a "stable and secure business environment", catalyze economic growth, and deliver the expected services to the beneficiaries.