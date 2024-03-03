USD/IQD rate edges slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-03 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,000 IQD to 100, 150 IQD below Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,000 and 151,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,700 and 150,600 IQD to 100, respectively.