2024-03-03 15:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States rose over the past week. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from eight major countries reached 5.24 million barrels per day, a decline of 393,000 barrels […]

The post Iraq surpasses Saudi Arabia in oil shipments to the US appeared first on Iraqi News.