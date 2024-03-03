CBI sells +$4 billion in forex last month

2024-03-03 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sold more than 4 billion dollars in its hard currency auction for the US dollar in February.

The Central Bank opened its auction for buying and selling the US dollar on some days of the month and sold $4,001,381,176 dollars at an average daily rate of $210,599,009 dollars.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, “the sales of foreign remittances reached $3,585,442,837 dollars in the past month, up by 88%, compared to cash sales, which were 415,938,330 dollars.”

The correspondent said that these sales were split between remittances abroad for foreign trade and cash sales to banks.

The correspondent also said that the selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was 1305 dinars per dollar, while the selling price of remittances abroad and the cash selling price was 1310 dinars per dollar.