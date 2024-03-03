2024-03-03 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday that oil exports declined in February compared to the previous month. According to final statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during February were 99,592,311 barrels, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. SOMO data […]

The post Iraq’s oil exports decline in February appeared first on Iraqi News.