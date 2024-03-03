2024-03-03 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended that Iraq reduce its dependence on oil and work to increase non-oil revenues to ensure the continuation of reforms and achieve economic stability. The IMF’s recommendations followed discussions held by an Iraqi delegation headed by the Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, and experts from the IMF […]

The post IMF advises Iraq to reduce dependence on oil appeared first on Iraqi News.