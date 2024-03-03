Iraq approves transit projects linking Asia to Europe and Africa

2024-03-03 20:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Communications announced on Sunday the approval of several transit projects linking Asia to Europe and Africa through Iraq, considering it a shorter and safer route in the region.

The ministry stated that its advisory body approved in its 139th session a new transit project connecting Asia to Europe via Iraq through Turkey. Additionally, another transit project linking Asia to Africa through Iraq via Jordan was discussed and approved.

Minister of Communications Hiyam Al-Yasiri emphasized, according to the statement, the Iraqi government's and the Ministry of Communications' commitment to leveraging Iraq's strategic location and integrating it into the global map as a competitive route for telecommunications traffic through other international corridors.

Al-Yasiri highlighted that the diversity of transit projects will enhance Iraq's ability to attract global companies to transit their capacities through Iraqi territory, considering it a shorter and safer route.

The ministry has worked on creating a competitive environment and providing the necessary technical requirements to ensure the success of these projects and build trust with global companies to encourage them to adopt Iraq as a transit route for their international communications, especially given the current security challenges facing the region.