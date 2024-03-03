Iraq, Iran discuss joint oilfield development

2024-03-03 20:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, discussed on Saturday the development of joint oilfields with the Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Javad Owji. The two officials met in Algeria during their participation in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The two […]

