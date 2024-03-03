Nechirvan Barzani meets Al-Araji in Antalya: A strong Kurdistan Region serves Iraq’s interests

2024-03-03 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Nechirvan Barzani and the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji discussed, on Sunday, the continuation of cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil on issues of mutual interest, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Conference held in Turkey.

The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on national-level issues, as well as a discussion on the continuation of cooperation between the central government and the Region, aiming to achieve national consensus and mutual interest.

Al-Araji reiterated that "A strong Kurdistan Region serves the interests of Iraq," emphasizing the necessity "to adopt a national discourse through the concerted efforts of all political forces to achieve the political stability sought by everyone."

Notably, President Barzani concluded talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, focusing on mutual cooperation between Erbil and Ankara.

In a post on X, Barzani stated, "I am delighted to meet with President Erdogan. We exchanged views on the latest events, enhancing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s economic cooperation with Türkiye, and advancing regional stability."

According to a presidential statement, "the two sides discussed the possibilities and consequences of the tense situation in the region and developments in the Gaza conflict. They emphasized the importance of comprehensive efforts and cooperation to peacefully resolve issues through dialogue and diplomatic opportunities."

Terrorist threats and several issues of common interest were also discussed during the meeting, according to the statement.

Nechirvan Barzani, visited Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The forum, held under the theme "Elevating Diplomacy Amid Crises", is sponsored by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by heads of state and ministers from over 100 countries.