2024-03-03 21:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq announced on Sunday it will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 220,000 barrels per day until June 2024 to reinforce the OPEC+ alliance’s strategy. The oil ministry of Iraq, second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said it “will extend its voluntary cut of 220,000 barrels per day […]

The post Iraq extends voluntary oil cuts until June in coordination with OPEC+ appeared first on Iraqi News.